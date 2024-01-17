Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday for the seventh straight session, their longest losing streak since late April 2023 as every sector except for healthcare fell.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.6% at 10,480.29.

* Lanka Milk Foods (CWE) PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top losers, falling 90.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 31.6 million shares from 37.6 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 802.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.5 million) from 1.58 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 352.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 782.4 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 320.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



