Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, weighed by financials and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.38% lower at 10,647.33.

* Sri Lanka's trade deficit in September widened to $378 million from $205 million a year ago, while merchandise exports and imports declined 10.1% and 12.5%, respectively, according to data from its central bank released after markets on Tuesday.

* Sri Lanka's key inflation rate rose to 1.5% in October from 1.3% a month ago, the statistics department said.

* Senkadagala Finance PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top drags on the index, falling 20.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 30.4 million shares from 14.2 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 739.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.26 million) from 396.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 301.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 450.4 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 327.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)



