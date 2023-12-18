Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, hurt by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index declined 0.65% at 10,672.69, falling for the fourth straight session.

* Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Finance were the top losers on the index, falling 2.12% and 2.22%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE index fell to 22.5 million shares from 53.9 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 445.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.4 million) from 508.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 64.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 411.8 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 326.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)




