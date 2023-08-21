Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in consumer staples and financials stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.57% at 11,338.50.

* Expolanka Holdings PLC and C T Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 3.2% and 10.4%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 169 million shares from 129.4 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 4.38 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.6 million) from 4.18 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 272.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.32 billion rupees, the data showed.

* Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) inflation more than halved to 4.6% year-on-year in July, helped by falling food prices, the statistics department said on Monday.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 323.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



