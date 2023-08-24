Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday after the central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged.

* Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) kept its key interest rates unchanged in a surprise move but announced caps on lending rates in some segments to ensure policy loosening done so far filters through to the economy. Analysts had expected a 100-basis-point reduction in rates.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 1.08% at 11,262.92, dragged by losses in financials stocks.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 74.8 million shares from 102 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 2.43 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.5 million) from 2.97 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 130.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.37 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 323.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



