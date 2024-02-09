Sri Lankan shares closed higher for an eighth straight session on Friday, aided by gains in consumer staple and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 0.19% at 10,567.33.

* For the week, the index rose 1.3%, seeing its best week in more than two months.

* Cargills (Ceylon) PLC and John Keells Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.31% and 0.95%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 22.1 million shares from 33.1 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 792.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.53 million) from 1.11 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 154.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 683.1 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 312.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)




