Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in consumer staple stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled up 0.28% at 10,684.28. * Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and Melstacorp PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4% and 2%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 15 million shares from 29.2 million in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover fell to 335.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.04 million) from 642.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 17 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 329.2 million rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 321.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Aleef Jahan; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)