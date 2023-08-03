Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 1.18% at 11,582.34, closing higher for five straight sessions.

* Inflation in August should fall within the target range of 4% to 6% and stabilise in that band over the medium term, P.K.G. Harischandra, head of research at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), said on Thursday.

* John Keells Holdings PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 2.94% and 2.36%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 186.8 million shares from 89.3 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 6.62 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20.82 million) from 3.87 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 1.77 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 6.35 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 318.007 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)



