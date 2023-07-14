Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by a gain in industrials and financials stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 0.99% at 10,595.02, closing higher for ten straight sessions, its longest streak of gains since early Aug. 2022.

* For the week, the index rose 2.77%.

* Expolanka Holdings PLC and Hatton National Bank PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 2.31% and 4.23%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 145 million shares from 172.4 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 2.71 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.49 million) from 5.10 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 98.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.62 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 319.060 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru)



