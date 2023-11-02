Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in industrial and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled 0.5% higher at 10,826.60.

* Expolanka Holdings PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka were the top gainers on the index, both rising about 2.7%.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 21 million shares from 23.7 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 1.01 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.1 million) from 788.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 181 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 876.5 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 328.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



