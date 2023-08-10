Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 0.15% at 11,649.99.

* C T Holdings PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 12.2% and 1.72%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE index rose to 129.9 million shares from 72.9 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 3.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.10 million) from 1.96 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.04 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.37 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 319.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)




