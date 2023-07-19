Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 1.22% at 10,927.29, extending gains for a 13th straight session, its longest streak of gains since January 2021.

* Sri Lanka's parliament approved a crucial anti-corruption bill to improve governance in the crisis-hit country as part of requirements linked to a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 182.6 million shares from 131.2 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 4.58 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14.1 million) from 3.17 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 473.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.15 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 323.992 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



