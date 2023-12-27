Sri Lankan shares were mostly unchanged on Wednesday in lacklustre trading as gains in John Keells Holdings were offset by a drop in heavy-weight Expolanka Holdings.

* The CSE All Share index ended flat 0.00% at 10,605.16, after falling for two consecutive weeks. * John Keells Holdings rose 1.5%, while Expolanka Holdings fell 1.2%. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 112.7 million shares from 128.5 million shares in the previous session. * According to exchange data, the equity market's turnover fell to 1.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.27 million) from 4.72 billion rupees in the previous session. * The data showed that foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 44.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.02 billion rupees. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 323.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru;Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)



