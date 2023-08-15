Chinese oil major Sinopec expects to start operations in Sri Lanka on Sept. 20 and will be allowed to sell fuel for less than the maximum retail price set by the government, Sri Lanka's power minister said on Tuesday.

Sinopec's entry into Sri Lanka will help reduce pressure on Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves, and the island nation expects two other international fuel operators to start operations by October and November, Kanchana Wijesekera said.

