Inflation in August should fall within the target range of 4% to 6% and stabilise in that band over the medium term, a senior official at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said on Thursday.

P.K.G. Harischandra, head of research at the CBSL, said inflation could also dip below the 4-6% range in the next few months before stabilising. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)