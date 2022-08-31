Sri Lanka's inflation surged to 64.3% in August after a 60.8% jump in July, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Wednesday.

Food inflation climbed 93.7% and the non-food group jumped 50.2%, causing the surge in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement .

The CCPI, released at the end of each month, acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city, as the country battles its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)