COLOMBO - Risks to inflation in Sri Lanka and real economic growth projections are skewed to the upside over the medium term, the central bank said in a monetary policy report on Monday.

Overall, the central bank expects a further downward adjustment in market interest rates, particularly lending interest rates, which show signs of downward rigidity, the report said.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Jason Neely)