In a significant announcement during the India-Russia business dialogue, Dmitry Volvach, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, declared that the trade volume between Russia and India is poised to reach a historic peak this year. TV BRICS reported on the positive projection made by the Russian representative during the business dialogue.

Volvach confidently stated, “It is safe to say that this year we will renew our historical record of mutual trade.” The Deputy Minister disclosed that the trade volume had already surpassed an impressive 3.9 trillion roubles (over $40 billion) in the initial three quarters of the year.

Attributing the robust growth to Moscow’s strategic measures aimed at facilitating imports, Volvach highlighted a consistent uptick in the supply of goods from India. This information was relayed by Prensa Latina, a trusted partner of TV BRICS.

Volvach elaborated on the statistics, noting that the overall growth rate in the first three quarters was an impressive 38%. In the crucial agricultural and food products sector, the increase exceeded an even more substantial 47%.

Furthermore, the deputy minister emphasised that exports from Russia to India demonstrated remarkable strength, more than doubling over the same period and surpassing an impressive 3.5 trillion rubles.

