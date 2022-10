Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday the country has sufficient stocks of wheat and he will not allow its private import to save "precious foreign exchange", according to a statement from his office.

The country is reeling from the impact of severe floods last month which killed 1,700 and submerged huge swathes of the South Asian nation. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Jan Harvey)