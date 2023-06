ISLAMABAD - Workers' remittances in Pakistan fell to $2.1 billion during the month of May from $2.3 billion a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Remittances also fell on a year-to-date basis compared with a year ago and were recorded as $24.8 billion during July-May 2022-23 as opposed to $28.5 billion in July-May 2021-22, central bank data showed.

