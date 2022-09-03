RIYADH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a telephone call on Friday from Pakistani Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.



The Pakistani minister thanked and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s leadership for its full support and for standing by the people of Pakistan following the devastating floods that submerged a number of areas of the country.



Prince Faisal expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with and support to Pakistan and its people in all circumstances, while wishing stability and prosperity for Pakistan and its people.



The two ministers also reviewed joint relations and ways to strengthen them in all areas in order to serve the aspirations of the two countries. They discussed regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

