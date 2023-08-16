The Pakistan rupee's decline quickened for a second day on Wednesday, after a caretaker prime minister was given the reins to guide the crisis-ridden country through to a national election that must take place by early November.

The rupee dropped 1.2% in the interbank market to close at 294.9 against the U.S. dollar, according to central bank data, having also lost 1% on Tuesday.

Caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was sworn in on Monday after the president dissolved parliament last week on the advice of outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The top challenge for the caretaker government and its successor remains the stabilisation of the economy, which is suffering from record high inflation.

Sharif's government secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in mid-July to avert a sovereign debt default.

Pakistan's political crisis took another twist last month, with the jailing of former prime minister Imran Khan and a ban on him contesting the election. Critics say Khan's detention and ban would raise doubts over the credibility of the election.

The rupee had risen as high as 275.44 per dollar after Sharif's government agreed on terms with the IMF for the bailout, but it has since depreciated by more than 6%, with the decline becoming steeper this week.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Chizu Nomiyama)



