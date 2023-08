Pakistan's rupee closed at 299.6 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday in the interbank market, touching a record low for the second day in a row, central bank data showed.

On Tuesday, the rupee weakened to 299 against the dollar. On Wednesday, it extended losses and depreciated 0.2% against the dollar.

