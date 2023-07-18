PHOTO
Pakistan's ruling coalition has agreed to prematurely dissolve the government on Aug. 8, broadcaster Geo TV reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
