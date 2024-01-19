Pakistan's foreign minister urged closer cooperation on security issues in a call with his Iranian counterpart on Friday and expressed his country's readiness to work with Iran on all issues, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

The leaders from the two neighbouring nations spoke a day after Pakistan fired retaliatory strikes on what it said were militant targets in Iran in response to Tehran's strikes this week targeting what it called militant bases in Pakistan.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Writing by Shivam Patel; editing by Christina Fincher)