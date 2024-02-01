PHOTO
Pakistan's national election will happen as scheduled on Feb. 8 in all circumstances, caretaker interior minister Gohar Ejaz said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Caretaker interior minister Gohar Ejaz said on Thursday
PHOTO
Pakistan's national election will happen as scheduled on Feb. 8 in all circumstances, caretaker interior minister Gohar Ejaz said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024