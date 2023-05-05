GOA, India - Pakistan's foreign minister on Friday said India's decision to end the special status of Jammu & Kashmir territory in 2019 has undermined the environment for holding talks between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The onus was on India to create a conducive environment for talks, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of regional bloc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Indian state of Goa.

The visit by Bhutto-Zardari to India is the first by a Pakistani foreign minister to Delhi in over a decade and has garnered a lot of media attention in both countries. The two have fought three wars, share frosty relations and have downgraded their diplomatic ties.

The Pakistani foreign minister said, however, that despite his rare visit to India, there was no change in the status of diplomatic relations.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Toby Chopra)