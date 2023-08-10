PHOTO
Pakistan foreign workers' remittances were valued at $2 billion in July, the central bank reported.
The remittances are down 19.3% in the month compared to last year, and are down 10% compared to June. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi)
