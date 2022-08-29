Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season "a serious climate catastrophe."

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority reported the death toll since the monsoon season began earlier than normal this year, in mid- June, reached 1,061 people after new fatalities were reported across different provinces, Associated Press (AP) reported.

Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.