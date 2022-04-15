Pakistan's newly-appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for felicitating him.

“I look forward to closely working with the UAE leadership to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between our two brotherly countries,” Sharif wrote on Twitter.

Sharif, 70, took the oath of office on Monday at the President House, officially taking over from ousted premier Imran Khan.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).