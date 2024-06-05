The Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Narendra Modi agreed with coalition allies Wednesday to form a government after a general election in which it failed to secure an outright majority.

"We all unanimously choose respected NDA (National Democratic Alliance) leader Narendra Modi as our leader," the BJP-issued alliance statement read. "The NDA government under the leadership of Modi is committed to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers and exploited, deprived and oppressed citizens of India."