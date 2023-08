MUMBAI - Geopolitical tensions could hamper the food price outlook but vegetable price inflation is likely to start declining from September, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

Although core inflation in India remains elevated, steady easing over the last few months indicates that monetary policy transmission is happening, he said.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Pooja Desai)