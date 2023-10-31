India's infrastructure output rose 8.1% year-on-year in September, with growth across all sectors barring crude oil production, government data showed on Tuesday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output.

Electricity generation grew 9.3% in the month, coal production jumped by 16.1% and the steel sector achieved 9.6% growth, the figures showed. Crude oil production fell marginally by 0.4%.

In the first six months of the financial year that started

on April 1, infrastructure output rose 7.8% year on year, the data showed. (Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Nikunj Ohri, Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Ed Osmond)



