India's fuel consumption dropped 2% month-on-month in September, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Friday.

Total consumption in September, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 18.18 million metric tonnes, down from 18.57 million tonnes in August. However, it was up 7.6% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Sales of gasoline in September were 1.1% lower than the previous month at 3.06 million tonnes.

Sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks and commercially run passenger vehicles decreased about 2.7% month-on-month to 6.49 million tonnes.

Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, sales increased by 3.7% to 2.55 million tons while naphtha sales fell 11.5% to about 1 million tonnes, the data showed.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, fell 3.6% from August, while fuel oil use scaled up by 1.9% in September.

