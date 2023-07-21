Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, reported its slowest profit and revenue growth in six quarters on Friday, hit by higher expenses and a lack of recent tariff hikes.

Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit climbed to 48.63 billion rupees ($593.2 million) in April-June from 43.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.9% to 240.42 billion rupees, while total expenses increased 9%.

Jio has been investing heavily in network infrastructure to grab a bigger market share. Earlier this month, it launched a cheap 4G feature phone to tap the country's vast remote markets, which are still on slower mobile networks.

The launch of the phone is seen as a way to avoid any hit to its overall subscriber base from a likely tariff hike in September, according to Ambit Capital.

Reliance Industries is scheduled to report its results later in the day. ($1 = 81.9772 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Anil D'Silva)



