India's iron ore exports dropped to "nearly zero" in October, and overseas shipments of the key steel-making raw material are expected to fall further due to higher export taxes and lower demand from China, a senior industry official said on Thursday.

India in May raised the export tax on low-grade iron ore lumps and fines - with iron content below 58% - to 50% from zero, and hiked the duties on pellets to 45% from zero, as part of efforts to meet rising local demand. (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Jacqueline Wong)