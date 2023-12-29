India's infrastructure output in November rose 7.8% year on year, with growth in almost all sectors, government data showed on Friday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of industrial production.

Electricity generation rose 5.6% in the month, coal production was up 10.9% and the steel sector expanded 9.1% year on year, the data showed. Production of refinery products increased 12.4%.

Cement output decreased 3.6% year on year in October, while crude oil production fell 0.4%.

In the first eight months of the financial year that started on April 1, infrastructure output rose 8.6% year on year, the data showed.

