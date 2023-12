The Indian government's net direct tax collection rose 23.4% on the year to 10.64 trillion rupees ($127.75 billion) in the period from April 1 to Nov. 30, it said on Thursday.

Gross tax collected, before adjusting refunds, was 12.67 trillion rupees, about 17.7% higher than last year. ($1 = 83.2850 Indian rupees)

