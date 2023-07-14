BENGALURU - The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has invited tenders for the auction of 51 blocks of minerals, including graphite and vanadium, the country's ministry of mines said on Friday.

The platinum group of elements, manganese, bauxite, limestone, iron ore, base metal and gold are also among minerals in the blocks up for auction. Some of these are part of India's list of 30 critical minerals to drive its clean energy push.

Thirteen of the blocks are for mining leases, which includes prospecting and mining, while 38 are for composite licenses, the ministry added in its statement.

Madhya Pradesh auctioned 29 blocks during financial year 2022-23.

