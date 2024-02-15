India's merchandise trade deficit in January stood at $17.49 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Thursday.

Economists had expected the country's January trade deficit to be $20 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

India's merchandise exports in January stood at $36.92 billion, while imports were $54.41 billion, government data showed. In the previous month, merchandise exports were $38.45 billion, while imports stood at $58.25 billion.

In January, services exports were $32.80 billion, while imports were $16.05 billion. In December, services exports were $27.88 billion and imports were $13.25 billion. (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Himani Sarkar Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)



