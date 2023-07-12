NEW DELHI - India's industrial output rose 5.2% year-on-year in May, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 4.8%. Industrial output for April was revised to 4.5% from 4.2%.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 17% of the Indian economy, rose 5.7% year-on-year in May from a provisional 4.9% growth recorded in April.

Electricity generation during May rose 0.9% over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 6.4%, the data showed.

