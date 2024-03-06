MUMBAI - The Indian economy's GDP growth in the current fiscal year ending March could be "very close" to 8%, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said in an interview with television channel ET Now on Wednesday.

India's economy grew at its fastest pace in one-and-a-half years in the final three months of 2023, led by strong manufacturing and construction activity. Asia's third largest economy grew 8.4% in the October-December quarter, much faster than the 6.6% estimated by economists polled by Reuters.

On Feb. 29, India's government revised its growth estimate for the current fiscal year to March 31 to 7.6% from 7.3%.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Andrew Heavens)