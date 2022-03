NEW DELHI - India's goods trade deficit in February was $21.19 billion, preliminary data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose to $33.81 billion from $27.63 billion a year earlier, while imports rose to $55.01 billion from $40.75 billion.

