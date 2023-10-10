PHOTO
India's Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested four executives of China-owned Vivo Mobile, CNBC-TV18 reported. (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru;Editing by Sohini Goswami)
