PHOTO
India's election panel said on Friday it would announce dates for general elections at 3 p.m. local time (0930 GMT) on March 16. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by YP Rajesh)
India's election panel said on Friday
PHOTO
India's election panel said on Friday it would announce dates for general elections at 3 p.m. local time (0930 GMT) on March 16. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by YP Rajesh)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024