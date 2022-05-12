NEW DELHI: India's economic growth rate is likely to slow if the central bank hikes interest rates, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan told CNBC TV18 on Thursday.

India's central bank is likely to raise its inflation projection for the current fiscal year at its June monetary policy meeting and will consider more interest rate hikes, a source said on Wednesday.

The central bank hiked its repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40% following a emergency meeting earlier this month.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)



