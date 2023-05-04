Indian air conditioner maker Blue Star Ltd said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit nearly tripled, as an early summer and soaring temperatures spurred AC sales. Consolidated net profit rose to 2.25 billion rupees ($27.5 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 761.6 million rupees a year earlier.

Total revenue from operations rose 16.4% to 26.24 billion rupees. Blue Star also said it will issue one bonus share for every share held. For further results highlights, click WHY IT MATTERS Blue Star's order inflows have risen nearly 71% over the past two years after a revamp of its product portfolio and its expansion in the railway electrifications sector.

The Indian air-conditioning industry has also gained significantly from the early arrival of summer this year. Room AC sales saw a sharp uptick in March amid healthy consumer sentiment. Rising infrastructure development in the country could drive up demand for cooling appliances even further, according to industry watchers.

The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE -- All data from Refinitiv -- $1 = 81.7420 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



