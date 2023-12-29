India's fiscal deficit for the first eight months of the financial year that started April 1 was 9.07 trillion rupees ($109.06 billion), or 50.7% of the estimate for the whole year, government data showed on Friday.

April-November net tax revenues were 14.36 trillion rupees, or about 62% of the annual estimate, compared with 12.25 trillion rupees in the same period last year, according to the data.

Total expenditure during the period was 26.52 trillion rupees, or about 59% of the annual goal, compared with 24.43 trillion rupees in the same period last year.

In the first eight months of the financial year, government capital expenditure or spending on building physical infrastructure was 5.86 trillion rupees, or 58.5% of the annual target, higher than 4.47 trillion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

India aims to narrow its fiscal deficit to 5.9% of gross domestic product by the end of this fiscal year, from 6.4% last year.

($1 = 83.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)



