India's fiscal deficit for the fourth months through June touched 3.41 trillion rupees ($42.91 billion) or 20.5% of annual estimates, government data showed on Wednesday.

Net tax receipts stood at 6.66 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 11.27 trillion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 79.4710 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar)