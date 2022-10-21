MUMBAI - India's air safety watchdog has lifted its restrictions on budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd's operations and will allow the airline to operate at full capacity from Oct. 30, Reuters partner ANI said in a tweet on Friday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had halved the airline's approved fleet in July this year for a period of eight weeks, citing safety concerns. The restriction was extended till Oct. 29.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the company had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Jan Harvey)